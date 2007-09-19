Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Mecha Musume Combines Hentai With Transportation For Your Pleasure

mechamusume1.jpgIf masturbating to jet planes or the Titanic seems a little too weird for you, Joel over at BB Gadgets sheds some light on the Mecha Musume genre, which combines hentai girls with modes of transportation to form one weird-looking pin-up picture. By modes of transportation, we're talking fighter jets, big boats, cars, Gundams and pretty much any piece of hardware you can get around in or on. Joel has more details on the origins of this if you're so inclined. We usually try not to pass judgement on other people's proclivities, but wanting to fuck an F-16 is just odd. [Boing Boing Gadgets]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles