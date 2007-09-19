Mecha Musume Combines Hentai With Transportation For Your Pleasure

If masturbating to jet planes or the Titanic seems a little too weird for you, Joel over at BB Gadgets sheds some light on the Mecha Musume genre, which combines hentai girls with modes of transportation to form one weird-looking pin-up picture. By modes of transportation, we're talking fighter jets, big boats, cars, Gundams and pretty much any piece of hardware you can get around in or on. Joel has more details on the origins of this if you're so inclined. We usually try not to pass judgement on other people's proclivities, but wanting to fuck an F-16 is just odd. [Boing Boing Gadgets]