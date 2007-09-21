M-Audio's latest Session Music Producer USB Microphone for Windows supposedly has a slight edge over similar mics, embedding an on-board headphone jack, bypassing your computer so you can get feedback latency down to just about zero. The USB Mic is undoubtedly compatible with other M-Audio products, and bundles Session recording and production software, 16-bit recording, and the ability to record two audio tracks and one instrument track simultaneously. The price: $99, which is a small price to pay to give your camwhore videos that professional touch. [M-Audio]
M-Audio Session Music Producer USB Mic With On-Board Headphone Jack
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.