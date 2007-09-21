M-Audio Session Music Producer USB Mic With On-Board Headphone Jack

M-Audio's latest Session Music Producer USB Microphone for Windows supposedly has a slight edge over similar mics, embedding an on-board headphone jack, bypassing your computer so you can get feedback latency down to just about zero. The USB Mic is undoubtedly compatible with other M-Audio products, and bundles Session recording and production software, 16-bit recording, and the ability to record two audio tracks and one instrument track simultaneously. The price: $99, which is a small price to pay to give your camwhore videos that professional touch. [M-Audio]