Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Master Chief's Girl is Sexy, Shares Outfits With Master Chief

Mzmc.jpgDavid Johnson has created this striking, polymer clay figurine of Master Chief's girl. The artwork, titled Mz Master Chief, is one of a kind and is available by auction on eBay. At the time of writing, the price stands at $338 and we are sure it will fetch a little more yet. Usually, we would scoff at such a high price tag for a clay sex toy, but 10% of the proceeds are going to support the American Breast Cancer Foundation, so the higher the final price the better.

MzMc3.jpgMzMc2.jpgMzMc1.jpg

If anyone decides to donate this to Gizmodo, we can unreservedly assure you that we will not be throwing Mz MC off a balcony, though we may man handle the art work and tell you the ending to Halo 4 after we have charmed her into divulging the information. If you want more wet dream material, check out the full gallery over at eBay. [eBay via Kotaku]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles