Man Stuff - The Best of Uncrate

uncrate-4.jpgThis week at Uncrate: We get ready for some football with a Gameday Customs Ultimate Tailgate, keep our car interiors tidy with the Hoover GUV Garage Utility Vacuum, and wish that we could replace our rides with the Lamorghini ReventÃ³n.

We also party like it's 1945 with the Collector's Edition Slinky, support our favourite font with the Helvetica Coffee Mug, and relax as we listen to The Shepherd's Dog by Iron & Wine. Finally, we record our observations in some Field Notes, stay dry using the Davek SOLO Umbrella, and show off our Liu Ping-like skills on the Killerspin Revolution Ping Pong Table.

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

