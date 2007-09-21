Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Man Stuff - The Best of Uncrate

uncrate-3.jpgThis week at Uncrate: We take our home theater literally with the Woofer Speaker System, tailgate like a champ with the Freedom Grill, and keep our magazines at the ready with the Umbra Magtable. We also hit the links in our own Berline Cadillac Escalade Golf Cart, keep our office organized garage-style with the Craftsman 6-Drawer Rolling Cabinet, and order up some fresh crepes in Cannes using the International Translation T-Shirt.

Finally, we jam to the sounds of The Stage Names by Okkervil River, pretend to be handy using the Stanley Multi-Functional Pen, and finish the day with a super-cold drink, thanks to the Chilled Shot Machine.

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

