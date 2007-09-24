Man from Pennsylvania Sues Google for $5 Billion

Five-freaking-billion-dollars! Dylan Stephen Jayne, from Pennsylvania, is seriously pissed at Google and he is seeking his dues. The premise of his complaint revolves around the following assertion;

"I, Dylan Stephen Jayne, plaintiff, has [sic]a social security number that when the social security number is turned upside down in its entirety it is a scrambled code that does spell the name GoogleÂ®."

Mr. Jayne had his best thinking hat on when he filed the case, he thought that fact alone probably would not seal the deal for him. The five pages, all hand written, further implicates Google is responsible for compromising the safety of his identity, as they persist on using his social security number in coded form. For good measure, Mr. Jayne accuses Google of not doing enough to fight terrorism, nor having any respect for his civil liberties.

As if the $5 billion would not be enough, additional requests include; a gag order on all parties involved, the record to be sealed from the public and a block on any possible appeals process. No doubt, Mr. Jayne's balls are huge, unfortunately, it appears he also has balls for brains. All we can say is; good luck, Dylan. [Ars Technica]