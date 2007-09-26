Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Man Finishes 30-feet WWII German Battleship Model, Prepares to Invade Poland Soon

admiralgrafspeeterra01.jpgSpeaking of giant models, Maine-resident William Terra has spent 6 years completing this gigantic 1:20-scale model of a World War II German Panzerschiff, the Deutschland-class battleship Admiral Graf Spee. The 30-feet long, 700-pound model is built like a canoe and is capable of carrying two people on board.

admiralgrafspeeterra17.jpgadmiralgrafspeeterra16.jpgadmiralgrafspeeterra15.jpgadmiralgrafspeeterra14.jpgadmiralgrafspeeterra13.jpgadmiralgrafspeeterra12.jpgadmiralgrafspeeterra11.jpgadmiralgrafspeeterra05.jpgadmiralgrafspeeterra03.jpgadmiralgrafspeeterra02.jpgadmiralgrafspeeterra01.jpgadmiralgrafspeeterra06.jpg

According to Mr. Terra the model cost him $10,000 to build over six years, completely from scratch, "like a canoe using one- to four-inch bass wood strips and then covered with fiberglass."

As you can see from the pictures it also can move: the mini-Spee can travel at 15mph thanks to its 15hp outboard engine, which is located under the rear gun turret. It even has a built-in music system, in which he says he likes to listen to Wagner.

Mr. Terra also says that he would like other people to build models on the same scale, probably hoping that someone makes the HMS Exeter —the British cruiser that made the Graf Spee run for cover during the Battle of the River Plate— to fire paintballs at each other in the Bay of Fundy. [Ship Models via Spluch, Wikipedia]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles