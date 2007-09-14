We're not sure what to say about this stainless steel male chastity belt other than the fact that we want zero part of that. There's a hole in the front for your junk to go, as well as a hole in the back for the stinkier junk to drop out, and the whole thing is locked with a key you (hopefully) never lose. How long can this be worn? "The experiences of my customers are completely different. They range from weekend use to the continuous carrier." At least it beats getting your muchachos cut off forever. [Latowski via Nerd Approved]
Male Chastity Belt Preferable To Eunuchising
