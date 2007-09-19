We're not sure what's wrong with the old drugs-up-the-anus technique, but a Malaysian businessman tried to smuggle 2 kg worth of heroin inside two laptops. Where he went wrong was using two incredibly old laptops instead of something current, and well, looking suspicious while he did his smuggling thing. The airport officials took his stuff, X-rayed it, and found five plastic packs with said heroin inside. Why this cheap bastard couldn't spring for some gigantic Alienware laptops that are already heavy is anyone's guess. [Zjol via Spluch]
Malaysian Businessman Tries to Smuggle Heroin Through Airport in Laptops
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.