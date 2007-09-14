MacGyver Mouse Has Numpad, Laser Pointer, Toothpaste, Underpants, Gallon of Freon, Detonator

Want to exit a presentation with the maximum amount of casualties possible? Check out this MacGyver mouse from Korea, which is actually a mouse, but also holds a numpad on top and a laser pointer on the side. Being thin and square is pretty much one of the worst possible shapes a mouse can be, but the fact that it's a MacGyver mouse means it's got loads of hidden features inside designed to help you Jack Bauer yourself out of all but the toughest of conundrums. And if that doesn't work, just shine the laser in your guard's eye and make a run for it. [AVING]