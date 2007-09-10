Lunabrite Light Strips Provide Lighting Not Lap Dances

Artificial light is the brightest most useful invention ever. Lunabrite realise this and has invented strips of rechargeable light that can be placed pretty much anywhere, to show you the way in the dark, whilst looking all glittery and pretty.

Interestingly, they do not require any form of electricity to power, but no information on charging specifics are available. The lighting fixtures may be procured in various lengths and being inventive with their positioning is encouraged. Sure, you could use them for things like cycling safety, but that is boring. Stick them somewhere the sun does not shine, and next time someone yells "Stick it where the sun don't shine, pal," take the aggressor to the aforementioned destination, where you placed your Lunabrite lights, and make them eat humble pie. Now, to find a place where the sun does not shine...and a baker who serves humble pie at a decent price. Sales information available from Lunabrite directly. [Product Page via Shiny Shiny]