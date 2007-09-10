Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Lunabrite Light Strips Provide Lighting Not Lap Dances

lunabr.jpgArtificial light is the brightest most useful invention ever. Lunabrite realise this and has invented strips of rechargeable light that can be placed pretty much anywhere, to show you the way in the dark, whilst looking all glittery and pretty.

Interestingly, they do not require any form of electricity to power, but no information on charging specifics are available. The lighting fixtures may be procured in various lengths and being inventive with their positioning is encouraged. Sure, you could use them for things like cycling safety, but that is boring. Stick them somewhere the sun does not shine, and next time someone yells "Stick it where the sun don't shine, pal," take the aggressor to the aforementioned destination, where you placed your Lunabrite lights, and make them eat humble pie. Now, to find a place where the sun does not shine...and a baker who serves humble pie at a decent price. Sales information available from Lunabrite directly. [Product Page via Shiny Shiny]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles