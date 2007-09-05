Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Lonely Tenniscentric Transformer Wishes the US Open was Two Months Ago

With the US Open in full swing here in NYC, tennis fever is sweeping the globe. Combining tennis fever and the quickly-waning Transformers fever, Sony Ericsson came up with this badass commercial featuring a transforming ball launcher. It's too bad they're advertising a phone rather than the robot, as the robot really puts the phone to shame. Hell, it gets more on-screen time in this ad than Ratchet does in the entire movie. [Prime's Diary]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles