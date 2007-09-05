With the US Open in full swing here in NYC, tennis fever is sweeping the globe. Combining tennis fever and the quickly-waning Transformers fever, Sony Ericsson came up with this badass commercial featuring a transforming ball launcher. It's too bad they're advertising a phone rather than the robot, as the robot really puts the phone to shame. Hell, it gets more on-screen time in this ad than Ratchet does in the entire movie. [Prime's Diary]
Lonely Tenniscentric Transformer Wishes the US Open was Two Months Ago
