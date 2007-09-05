Lonely Tenniscentric Transformer Wishes the US Open was Two Months Ago

With the US Open in full swing here in NYC, tennis fever is sweeping the globe. Combining tennis fever and the quickly-waning Transformers fever, Sony Ericsson came up with this badass commercial featuring a transforming ball launcher. It's too bad they're advertising a phone rather than the robot, as the robot really puts the phone to shame. Hell, it gets more on-screen time in this ad than Ratchet does in the entire movie. [Prime's Diary]