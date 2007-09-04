Logitech Debuts Its Flagship Bluetooth Desktop System, the $170 MX5500 Revolution

There may not be tiny LCD screens on each key, but Logitech's new high-end Vista-friendly keyboard-and-mouse pairing, the $170 MX5500 Revolution Cordless Desktop, does have an integrated display for time, calculator functions, media controls and incoming messages. The price includes the MX Revolution laser mouse, typically a $100 value. It also includes Bluetooth 2.0 integrated throughout the system, although I am a wee bit suspicious of the one-USB-port system requirement. I'd hope that is where the mouse's rapid-charging station goes, but I'm not holding my breath. Fact sheet:

LogitechÂ® Cordless DesktopÂ® MXTM 5500 Revolution The speed you need. The control you crave.

Announcement Date: September 4, 2007 Shipping: September 2007

Price: $169.99 Available at: www.logitech.com

Product Description The Logitech Cordless Desktop MX 5500 Revolution offers an integrated dynamic keyboard display and the hyper-fast scrolling LogitechÂ® MXTM Revolution Cordless Laser Mouse. The display provides easy access to key information while the mouse gives people the ability to fly through long documents with the flick of a finger. Integrated BluetoothÂ® wireless technology delivers fast connections at an extended range. And Windows VistaTM users will enjoy quick access to key features - including Flip 3D, Gadgets, and Zoom.

Key Features â€¢ Rechargeable laser mouse with hyper-fast scrolling. The MX Revolution mouse features hyper- fast scrolling for speeding through long documents and a high-performance laser engine for smooth, reliable tracking. And its rapid-charging stand eliminates the inconvenience of frequent battery replacement. â€¢ Dynamic keyboard display. An integrated LCD makes it easy to play music, use the calculator, receive incoming message notifications, and check the time and date. â€¢ First-class comfort and typing. Logitech's Zero Degree TiltTM keyboard design offers a natural, comfortable typing experience, and the laser mouse is sculpted for a comfortable fit. â€¢ Easy access to Windows Vista features. Hot-keys provide one-touch access to key features such as Flip3D, Gadgets and Zoom. â€¢ Bluetooth 2.0 technology. For an easy, reliable cordless connection from up to 30 feet with virtually no interference. Logitech's SecureConnectTM technology helps ensure a hassle-free setup right out of the box.

System Requirements Windows-based PC or compatible â€¢ Windows 2000, XP (all editions), Windows VistaTM (all editions) â€¢ One available USB port