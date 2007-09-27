On first glance, you might guess the photo above is of a gen one Xbox with rear mounted antenna. But actually, Linksys's DMA 2200 is one of those new fangled v2.0 Media Center Extenders. And true to their promise of integrating the extender tech inside of other gadgets, this one has a built in DVD player. (Bravo! Who needs another box just for extending?) Details are slim, but if I may guess, like other new extenders, this one likely does DivX and H.264 video codecs, and may even have an HDMI output, combined with the new UI that the Xbox 360 has. Every LCD should have this tech inside...but only if it doesn't cost us anything. Oh, if you care, there's a DMA 2100 model that lacks the DVD player. [Ubergizmo]
Linksys DMA 2200 Media Center Extender 2.0 Plus DVD Player
