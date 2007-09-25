Lightweight Sony Vaio G2 Has Drip-Proof Keyboard and SSD

The next-generation Vaio G is out in Japan next month, boasting a Core 2 Duo CPU, SSD and a drip-proof keyboard, which shuts down the system if it detects a spillage, while diverting the water away from the important stuff. You can see how that works in the gallery below, while the gen on the G2 is after the jump.

You can choose from either a U7600 or U7500 Core 2 Duo CPU, a 32GB, 48GB or 64GB Solid State Drive and several different HDD sizes. The G2 runs both Windows Vista and XP, and there are two USB ports, memory card slot, IEEE 802.11a/b/g wireless LAN, Gigabit Ethernet and Bluetooth 2.0 and fingerprint sensor. Measurements are 277 x 215 x 23.5/25.5 mm, and Sony claims the Lithium Ion battery on the G2-KAN will go for over 11 hours.

The G2 is available in black, silver and brown and will weigh between 1.9 and 2.5 pounds and cost between 154,800Â¥ ($1346) and 270,000Â¥ ($2392) depending on which model you choose. [Akihabara and Impress]