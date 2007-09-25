Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Lightweight Sony Vaio G2 Has Drip-Proof Keyboard and SSD

sonywaterpour.jpgThe next-generation Vaio G is out in Japan next month, boasting a Core 2 Duo CPU, SSD and a drip-proof keyboard, which shuts down the system if it detects a spillage, while diverting the water away from the important stuff. You can see how that works in the gallery below, while the gen on the G2 is after the jump.

sony3_02.jpgsony3_01.jpgsony3_03.jpgsony3_00.jpg

You can choose from either a U7600 or U7500 Core 2 Duo CPU, a 32GB, 48GB or 64GB Solid State Drive and several different HDD sizes. The G2 runs both Windows Vista and XP, and there are two USB ports, memory card slot, IEEE 802.11a/b/g wireless LAN, Gigabit Ethernet and Bluetooth 2.0 and fingerprint sensor. Measurements are 277 x 215 x 23.5/25.5 mm, and Sony claims the Lithium Ion battery on the G2-KAN will go for over 11 hours.

The G2 is available in black, silver and brown and will weigh between 1.9 and 2.5 pounds and cost between 154,800Â¥ ($1346) and 270,000Â¥ ($2392) depending on which model you choose. [Akihabara and Impress]

