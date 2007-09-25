Lightning Round: Smartphone Experts iPhone Headphone Adapter

The Gadget: Smartphone Experts' Headphone Adapter for the iPhone.

The Price: $9.99

The Catch: It's probably the shortest adaptor out now (bottom), being neither twisty like the Griffin and Helium Digital, or really long like Belkin's (top). In fact, it's pretty much the only adaptor that's not bendable.The Verdict: if you're looking for an adaptor that's as small as possible by sacrificing the bend-ability of Belkin's adaptor (it makes the Smartphone Experts' adaptor easier to break), this is for you. Sound quality on par as Belkin's when tested in our iPod docks and car adapters, and the short length makes it fit nicely into our pants pockets. It's fantastic if you want something to sit on your car's tape adaptor all the time, if you're looking for something to go walking or jogging with, the rigidness of this adaptor poses a risk for breakage. Be aware of that when purchasing.

[Smartphone Experts]