Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Lightning Round: Smartphone Experts iPhone Headphone Adapter

iphoneadaptersmart.jpgThe Gadget: Smartphone Experts' Headphone Adapter for the iPhone.

The Price: $9.99

The Catch: It's probably the shortest adaptor out now (bottom), being neither twisty like the Griffin and Helium Digital, or really long like Belkin's (top). In fact, it's pretty much the only adaptor that's not bendable.The Verdict: if you're looking for an adaptor that's as small as possible by sacrificing the bend-ability of Belkin's adaptor (it makes the Smartphone Experts' adaptor easier to break), this is for you. Sound quality on par as Belkin's when tested in our iPod docks and car adapters, and the short length makes it fit nicely into our pants pockets. It's fantastic if you want something to sit on your car's tape adaptor all the time, if you're looking for something to go walking or jogging with, the rigidness of this adaptor poses a risk for breakage. Be aware of that when purchasing.

[Smartphone Experts]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles