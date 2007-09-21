Lightning Round: nXZEN nX6000 Noise Canceling Bluetooth Headset (Verdict: Best Yet!)

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

nx60003.jpgThe Gadget: A Bluetooth noise canceling headset from nXZEN, a company whose strange fascination with the letters N and X belie the quality, size and performance of their headsets.

The Verdict: The nX6000 is a small, comfortable, and best of all, great sounding headset that blocks outgoing noise well but also gives you a really loud and clear incoming sound, which works great in noisy places.

The Catch:It actually fared better than the Aliph Jawbone, our previous choice for best-sounding headset for the price right now (left side on the photo below). Not only did the nX give a better and louder incoming sound for you to hear, the outgoing sound was pretty much on par between the two. And the nX6000 is smaller!

nx60001.jpgThe Price: $129

The Performance: As we said before, the noise cancellation is as good as the Jawbone's, allowing the person you're calling to only hear faint music when it's being played, loudly, in the background. It's also comfortable and secure, with both an ear loop and an in-ear bud to fasten it in place on your head.

nx60002.jpgThe Recommendation: If we had to choose between the nXZEN nX6000 and the Jawbone, we'd choose the nX6000. One of the main complaints we have with the Jawbone is its slightly soft incoming sound, which the nX addresses strongly. Very strongly.

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

