Lifebook U810 Available, Getting Props

The Lifebook U810 just went on sale. When we did our hands on of the the Lifebook U810 last month, I didn't really think it would get as much attention as it has in the last few days. Charlie, winner of the CES PC Building race two years straight, says its the smallest Laptop at IDF. Spoony and Friends over at Laptop Mag have a full review, where they loved the keyboard, and wished for 3G data (although a USB model can take care of that). [Lifebook U810, Laptop, Inquirer, Gizmodo]

AU: This is the same UMPC that local reader Derek Jenkins picked up and unboxed yesterday.