LG Intros $999 BH200 Super Blu Combo HD Player

Realizing that Samsung's BD-UP5000 was going to give the original hybrid BH100 a run for its money, LG announced the more competitive BH200 Super Blu Player for watching both Blu-ray and HD DVD discs. It'll cost $999 when it ships in October, and will include support and features its predecessor sorely lacked.

According to reports, the BH200 will have HDi support, 1080p output at 60Hz and 1080p upscaling of standard DVDs. It will be able to play audio CDs, and go online for bonus HD DVD content. It can also access a full complement of Blu-ray interactive features—where available—such as BD-Live, Blu-View or Picture-in-Picture.

It's not clear whether the BH200 will bear both the Blu-ray and HD DVD logos, like Samsung's BD-UP5000 Duo HD, but at similar prices and feature sets, we'll be watching both of these mofos when they are available. Now tell me, why would you want a disc player that only plays one kind of HD disc? [Electronic House]