Lenovo's L220x Monitor the First 22-Inch with a 1920 by 1200 Pixel Count

Lenovo's 22-inch monitor is the first to have a 1920 by 1200 res screen, good for HD content. And it supports auto-rotation of the screen from portrait to landscape mode and 92% colour gamut. Too bad the HDCP compliant monitor doesn't have an HDMI port or component inputs, alongside its VGA/DVI jacks. Most consumers are still better off with the proven Dell 24-incher, which they can get for approximately the same $550, without auto-rotate support, with a bit more breathing room for the same pixel count.

Lenovo ThinkVision L220x Wide monitor Features 22 inches wide Full HD 1920X1200 Resolution 103 dpi (dots per inch) 92% colour gamut USB Hub ( 1 in,4 out) Autorotation with Pivot Soft-OSM 16:10Aspect Ratio Analog input (VGA) & Digital Input (DVI-D) HDCP Support Screen Performance WUXGA Recommend Resolution: [email protected] Response time: 6 ms (G to G) Brightness: 300 cd/m2 Viewing Angle: 178Â°/ 178Â°(H/V, @10:1 CR) Contrast Ratio: 1000:1 (typical) Design Stand tilt/swivel/lift/pivot 100mm VESA mount Best engineer cable management lift range:610mm-760mm Interface cable length (Analog): 3M Interface cable length (Digital): 3M USB Cable length: 3M Power cable length:3M