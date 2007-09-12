Lenovo is working on a green, low power, small footprint PC. I doubt the solar part in the above comic, distributed by Text100, Lenovo's PR firm setting up meetings about the new machine, is more than a method of explaining its low power usage. More news of this is supposed to come in the next few days. One question: when is low power going to not mean low CPU power?
Lenovo Low Power PC Could Run Off Solar Power
