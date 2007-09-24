Lenovo Interactive Water Wall Makes Visitors Have to Pee

Lenovo installed an interactive water wall at its home office in North Carolina, and it reacts to passersby with an optical tracker, rippling along as they get closer to the projection-based display. Maybe Lenovo was thinking about its waterproof keyboard when it created this installation. We're thinking they should have installed more than one water sound effect, but even so, it's a great way to show that the catfish are jumping in North Carolina. [Fresh Creation]