LEGO's Ultimate Collectors Millennium Falcon Unboxed, Now Shipping

The biggest LEGO set ever, the $499 Ultimate Collectors Millennium Falcon is now shipping, 5,000-pieces and heavy ring-binded manual included. Yes, this thing is massive. Julie Stern from LEGO confirms: "We're a bit ahead of schedule, so some people who preordered now have their sets." In other words: "great shot kid, that was one in a million!" Spoiler: Darth Vader is Luke's father, he dies at the end and Yoda, Frank Oz is. [Thanks Dlinc for the photos]