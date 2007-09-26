The biggest LEGO set ever, the $499 Ultimate Collectors Millennium Falcon is now shipping, 5,000-pieces and heavy ring-binded manual included. Yes, this thing is massive. Julie Stern from LEGO confirms: "We're a bit ahead of schedule, so some people who preordered now have their sets." In other words: "great shot kid, that was one in a million!" Spoiler: Darth Vader is Luke's father, he dies at the end and Yoda, Frank Oz is. [Thanks Dlinc for the photos]
LEGO's Ultimate Collectors Millennium Falcon Unboxed, Now Shipping
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.