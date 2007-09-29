After the unboxing of one of the first LEGO Collectors Millennium Falcons, here comes the time-lapse video showing the construction process by a numerous group of German fans. Total construction time: 2 hours 53 minutes.
LEGO Millennium Falcon Construction Time Lapse Video
