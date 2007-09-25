Just in time for the big Halo 3 rollout tomorrow, master LEGO builder Nathan Sawaya creates a likeness of that mofo Master Chief, which he says is his most-requested object these days. The video shows a lot of the other amazing creations done by this attorney turned LEGO artist. As you can see by his work, there's a few good reasons why he earns more money as a LEGO dude than he did as an attorney. [MTV]