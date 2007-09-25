Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Lego iPod Dock Reeks of Class

lego_ipod_dock.jpgWhy have a standard white iPod/iPhone dock when you can have a colorful LEGO one? This LEGO dock may look solitary sitting there by itself, but it's friggin' LEGO, so you can use it to build a motorcycle, a dinosaur, or a motorcycle in the shape of a dinosaur (that also syncs your iPod). It's $16 from Korea, but if you're like us, you're going to want to buy a bunch and make yourself an iPod LEGO fort. A Korean iPod LEGO fort. With bulgogi. [10x10 via Technabob]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles