Why have a standard white iPod/iPhone dock when you can have a colorful LEGO one? This LEGO dock may look solitary sitting there by itself, but it's friggin' LEGO, so you can use it to build a motorcycle, a dinosaur, or a motorcycle in the shape of a dinosaur (that also syncs your iPod). It's $16 from Korea, but if you're like us, you're going to want to buy a bunch and make yourself an iPod LEGO fort. A Korean iPod LEGO fort. With bulgogi. [10x10 via Technabob]
Lego iPod Dock Reeks of Class
