LEGO iPhone Already Pre-Bricked Out of the Box

lego_iPhone_front.jpgLEGO artist Nathan Sawaya stays right on top of the news with his blocky replicas, and following up his Halo 3 Master Chief creation we showed you yesterday is his next LEGO model, an iPhone. Since he calls himself a "brick artist," could he be reacting to the prospect of the iPhone turning into a brick if you hack it? One thing's for sure, the former attorney wants to make some money while the getting's good, charging exactly the same price for this LEGO iPhone as the real one, $399. [the art of the brick]

