LEGO artist Nathan Sawaya stays right on top of the news with his blocky replicas, and following up his Halo 3 Master Chief creation we showed you yesterday is his next LEGO model, an iPhone. Since he calls himself a "brick artist," could he be reacting to the prospect of the iPhone turning into a brick if you hack it? One thing's for sure, the former attorney wants to make some money while the getting's good, charging exactly the same price for this LEGO iPhone as the real one, $399. [the art of the brick]
LEGO iPhone Already Pre-Bricked Out of the Box
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.