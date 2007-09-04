LEGO Decepticon Will LEGO Its Way Into Your Heart

Adrian Drake over at Brick Frenzy has created a fully transformable Decepticon out of LEGOs that stands at just a little over 2-feet tall and periodically tries to take over the Earth. The Decepticon, named Blackout, is a mishmash of the original toy, a MH-53 Pave Low helicopter and a bit of the movie Blackout thrown in for flavor. It can turn into a helicopter and back into a robot about as easily as you'd expect a fully LEGO-made robot to transform — so, really, really poorly. Still, I'm impressed - oh, I'm very impressed. [Brick Frenzy via ToysREvil]