Everyone wants a piece of the touchscreen cellphone pie these days. Basically every phone manufacturer is now jumping on the bandwagon, and not just Chinese rip-off artists, either! Take a peeksy at this Sony Ericsson spy shot, which looks to be a buttonless touch screen just like, well, basically every new phone being announced these days. Who knows whether or not this is US bound, but I spy a wee camera on the front, which leads me to believe it's for videoconferencing and is therefore headed to other markets. Time will tell. [Xumedo via Uberphones]
Leaked Sony Ericsson Phone Surprises No One with a Touchscreen
