Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Laser Combat Cars Emphasise Road Rage Aggression is for Winners

lasercrftr.jpgThe RC Laser Combat Cars are awesome; the handheld transmitter controls not only the movement of the vehicle, but also allows the car to fire an IR laser. The first player to administer ten accurate shots to the competitor's automobile is declared victorious.

If you like the idea of the Laser Combat Cars, but sadly have no friends, fret not! One of the devices can be set to AI mode, so you can compete with yourself all day. Much like that other solo activity you take part in, with alarming, daily regularity.The cars require six AA batteries, whilst the controllers use one 9V battery each. The set for two players, by Hammacher Schlemmer, costs $99.95 and will be ready to ship on 21st September 2007. We think all differences in the future should be settled in this manner—moronic world leaders; get your RC game on! [Product Page via Red Ferret]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

