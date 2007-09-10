Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Landing Airplane Collapses, Smashing Engine Blade into Cabin

This is what happens when big toys go wrong: watch as this SAS Haviland Q400's right landing gear collapses, putting the engine on fire and smashing one of its turboprop engines' blades into the cabin. Fortunately, like the stunning explosion in Okinawa, all passengers and crew survived. Next time the Scandinavians should kill a couple goats to appease the pneumatic gods, even while they probably carry pneumatic goddesses in every plane. [LiveLeak]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles