This is what happens when big toys go wrong: watch as this SAS Haviland Q400's right landing gear collapses, putting the engine on fire and smashing one of its turboprop engines' blades into the cabin. Fortunately, like the stunning explosion in Okinawa, all passengers and crew survived. Next time the Scandinavians should kill a couple goats to appease the pneumatic gods, even while they probably carry pneumatic goddesses in every plane. [LiveLeak]
Landing Airplane Collapses, Smashing Engine Blade into Cabin
