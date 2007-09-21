Ladies' Facial Shaver Makes me Say "Whoaaa"

This, my friends, is National's Ferie facial shaver for ladies, available on Amazon Japan for around $30 bucks. It's got two interchangeable blades, one for trimming your eyebrows, the other for "downy hair" (as opposed to "uppy hair," I guess.) I don't see anything wrong with a quick pluck, so this is not one for me &mdash although I can think of some alternative uses for it: 1. Tagging TFSU on Jesus's chest while he sleeps. 2. Getting mediaeval on jumper fluff. 3. Trimming my bonsai lawn. 4. Intern Benny! 5. Creating a hair-don't for the dog. 6 @%*& &mdash no, that's just rude. [Impress through Google Translate]