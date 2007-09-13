LaCie Unveils 3big Disks at 2TB Each

Three more big disks from LaCie today, one called the 2big Dual, one called the 2big Triple and the last the 2big Network. They all look pretty much identical except for their connectivity ports on the back, since the 2big Triple has USB 2.0, Firewire 400 and Firewire 800, the 2big Dual has eSATA and USB2.0, while the 2big Network has Gigabit Ethernet. All three are priced exactly the same, with 1TB going for $409, 1.5TB for $619, and 2TB for $939. Get your hands on a big disk come October. 2TB may sound like too much space for you, but you're not taking pictures of every stool sample in RAW mode for your doctor so he can figure out why your knee hurts. [Lacie via Lacie via Electronista - Thanks Rory!]