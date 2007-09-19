LaCie Taps Designer Sam Hecht For New Portable Hard Drives, DVD Burners

LaCie new line of portable drives are notable for one reason—they were designed by Sam Hecht. The famed industrial designer (Whirlpool, Epson) gave the hard drives, ranging from 30-250 GB, a minimal glossy look, with an end cap that hides the ports and retractable USB cable. The 8X DVD burner sports a similar look and comes with LightScribe technology. LaCie's new offerings are available now starting at $90 for the hard drives and $100 for the DVD burner. [Digital Trends]