LaCie new line of portable drives are notable for one reason—they were designed by Sam Hecht. The famed industrial designer (Whirlpool, Epson) gave the hard drives, ranging from 30-250 GB, a minimal glossy look, with an end cap that hides the ports and retractable USB cable. The 8X DVD burner sports a similar look and comes with LightScribe technology. LaCie's new offerings are available now starting at $90 for the hard drives and $100 for the DVD burner. [Digital Trends]
LaCie Taps Designer Sam Hecht For New Portable Hard Drives, DVD Burners
