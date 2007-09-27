LaCie's revived their old Silverscreen brand to bring you a 1080i, 500GB capacity media player that handles DivX files. It plus directly into your TV via component, and can even support 5.1 Dolby Digital via its optical out. MP3 audio files and JPG picture viewing is also included, but unfortunately the Silverscreen still doesn't include video recording, just playback. A DVR this ain't. [Fosfor]
LaCie Silverscreen Media Center Plays Back DivX In 1080i
