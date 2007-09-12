The LaCie Golden Disk is made for those of you who went to Ikea, looked around, and decided to decorate your home with a more ancient Aztec motif instead. It holds 500GB for a price of $US189, which isn't all too bad when you consider that it's designed by Ora-Ito, a guy who enjoys Legos and tentacular porn. Best of all, the top is melted like, we don't know, molten gold, so you can't actually stack multiple Golden Disks on top of each other to form a golden pyramid. [Lacie]
LaCie Golden Disk Looks Like Gold, Feels Like A Disk
