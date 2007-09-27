LaCie Ethernet Disk Mini Streams Media, Acts As iTunes Music Server

Not only is this LaCie Ethernet Disk Mini capable of streaming fast video over its Gigabit Ethernet to a UPnP media player, it's got file backup, file synchronization, and iTunes server capabilities. It's an update to the Ethernet Disk Mini from two years ago, but offers 500GB of storage plus all those networking functions for a price of only $199. We have to get our hands on one to see what its performance is, but from the spec sheet this looks pretty fantastic. [LaCie]