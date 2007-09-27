Not only is this LaCie Ethernet Disk Mini capable of streaming fast video over its Gigabit Ethernet to a UPnP media player, it's got file backup, file synchronization, and iTunes server capabilities. It's an update to the Ethernet Disk Mini from two years ago, but offers 500GB of storage plus all those networking functions for a price of only $199. We have to get our hands on one to see what its performance is, but from the spec sheet this looks pretty fantastic. [LaCie]
LaCie Ethernet Disk Mini Streams Media, Acts As iTunes Music Server
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.