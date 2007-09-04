Kung-Fu Fighting the 19-Buck, Wii-Wannabe Way

On Monday, we hit up Halls 3.1, deep in the bowels of IFA. It was full of all the weird stuff from China, tiny MP3s, enormous back massagers that looked like floor polishers (or something from those videos that Chen enjoys so much). And then I found this, a Wii-style Kung-Fu game. Here's a lesson on how to look like a git in front of people you don't know at a trade fair.