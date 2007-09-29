Korean Posdata Set to Launch Handheld WiMAX Gaming Console

Although coming from a no-name manufacturer, this Posdata G100 may sound like the next Gizmondo, but the upcoming Korean handheld gaming device has some interesting features going for it. There's the WiMAX, Wi-FI and Bluetooth, which allows it to be connected on yakuza levels, and the 4-inch touchscreen LCD, which brings interesting gaming options as well. There's also the slide-out gaming buttons as well as connectivity with the U100 WiMAX terminal (left), but eventually it all comes down to what new games people can play on this—or what old games can be emulated. [Digitimes]