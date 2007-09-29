Kitt and Michael Knight, the Sonny and Cher of the '80s, are to make a return. NBC is apparently in talks with Doug Liman, director of Mr and Mrs Smith and The Bourne Identity to bring Knight Rider back, but this time with a Transformers-style twist, with evil cars chasing our be-permed hero and his wheels. A two-hour pilot is already in the offing, with Liman in a producer's role. [Variety]
Knight Rider to Return—Who Can Fill The Hoff's Leather Pants?
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.