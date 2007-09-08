We got a close-up look at those super-tiny Klipsch IMAGE earphones today, and we're here to tell you, if these aren't the smallest phones in the world as Klipsch claims, any smaller ones would be invisible. Their earpieces are the size of the smallest kernel of corn you've ever seen. We're hoping to get a test listen later today; Klipsch tells us a working demo unit that we might be able to hear is on its way. Watch this space.
Klipsch IMAGE Earphones, World's Smallest Are Almost Too Small
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.