Klipsch IMAGE Earphones, World's Smallest Are Almost Too Small

We got a close-up look at those super-tiny Klipsch IMAGE earphones today, and we're here to tell you, if these aren't the smallest phones in the world as Klipsch claims, any smaller ones would be invisible. Their earpieces are the size of the smallest kernel of corn you've ever seen. We're hoping to get a test listen later today; Klipsch tells us a working demo unit that we might be able to hear is on its way. Watch this space.