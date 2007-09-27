We're not sure what this art project from 1999 is designed to say, but it's a kissing mask that locks two girls into kissing mode when worn. During the exhibition, there was a microphone sewn into the connecting tube that recorded the "conversation, breathing and kissing that occurs inside," which was then burned onto CD as some kinda voyeuristic soundtrack. Weird, yet arousing. [JillMagid via Fleshbot]
Kiss Mask Makes Smooching Mandatory
