Kiss Crap Laptop Speakers Buh-Bye with Logitech's AudioHub Speaker Bar and USB Hub

Logitech's $99 AudioHub is what it looks like: a none-too-portable speaker bar for you to prop your laptop against. It's got a built-in 3-port USB hub, too. The smart thing is that both the audio and the USB connect to the laptop with the same single USB cable. If you have a webcam, you can attach it to the removable camera stand (shown in pic after the jump). The real question is, how does it sound? We'll answer that in October when AudioHub ships. Fact Sheet:

LogitechÂ® AudioHub Notebook Speaker System Premium audio in a revolutionary notebook speaker

Shipping: October 2007 Price: $99.99 Available at: www.logitech.com

Product Description The Logitech AudioHub notebook speaker system with integrated USB hub delivers premium audio using a custom-tuned, adjustable, three-chamber design with integrated subwoofer. The built-in 3-port USB hub allows people to easily connect their speakers and USB devices with a single cable and also helps keep wires and cables organized.

Key Features One piece, space-saving design optimized for notebook PCs Integrated 3-port USB hub allows easy connection: â€¢ Connect or disconnect speaker and accessories (like a camera or printer) from the notebook with a single cable â€¢ Integrated cable management system keeps USB peripherals organized Customizable set-up: â€¢ Speakers are adjustable to accommodate set-up for different notebooks â€¢ Low profile design fits under a computer monitor Removable stand conveniently holds a webcam in the perfect position

Technical Specifications System Requirements â€¢ WindowsÂ® 98, ME, 2000, XP or Vista â€¢ Mac OS X â€¢ Available USB port Power â€¢ Total RMS power: 15 watts RMS â€¢ Satellite powers: 3 watts each â€¢ Subwoofer: 9 watts Drivers: â€¢ Satellites: 2-inch drivers â€¢ Subwoofer: 3-inch driver

Speaker Dimensions â€¢ 140 mm (w) â€¢ 510 mm (L) â€¢ 94 mm (H) (291 mm with webcam stand)

Warranty 2-year limited warranty