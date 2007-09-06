Kiddie Green Screen Makes Special Effects Accessible

The Rip Roar Creation Station is a cheapo green screen setup for kids and impoverished filmmakers. It's got everything you need to make it look like you're standing in front of a volcano, when you're really standing in your parent's basement: camera with LED lighting, a mic, two green screens, tripod, and software. It's the perfect thing to either teach your kids about special effects or take your mediocre YouTube comedy shorts to the next level. It's available for preorder on Amazon now for $130. [Product Page via PopGadget]