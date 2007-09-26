Kickass Computer Rig Looks Like Death Star Combat Station

Dlinc, the reader who sent us the pictures of the LEGO Millennium Falcon unboxing, also included a picture of his computer rig, which looks as if it belongs right in the Falcon itself. I don't know about you but I am absolutely amazed by its space-combat-meets-CTU looks. Which got me thinking: what kind of work/play computer areas do you have? Send us your photos or post a link to pictures in the comments. We will publish them in a gallery at the end of the week.