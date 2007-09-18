Kensington Power It Auto Inverter Turns Your 12V Cig Lighter Into a Grounded Socket (Plus Four Other Power Products)

Today Kensington introduces several new power products to its Power It lineup, including a new Portable Power Pack for Mobile Devices ($59), Wall Ultra Portable Notebook Adapter, Wall/Auto/Air Ultra Portable Notebook Adapter ($139, with plenty of tips to fit most Windows laptops), and the awesome Auto Power Inverter with USB port for car lighter jacks ($39). Plug anything into your lighter, no other fancy adaptor needed, and you're golden: it has auto shut-off so it won't drain your car's battery, and its circuitry will protect your devices from a bad automotive electrical system. The Mobile Power Pack, above, takes two hours to charge up, and has a USB jack so you can plug in any proprietary USB phone or PDA connector. It is, according to Kensington, the only UL-approved portable battery pack of its kind.

Expanded 'Power it' Line: Thin and Light on the Go

The newest additions to Kensington's industry-leading line of power products enable mobile professionals to get reliable power wherever they are. The new rechargeable power pack and two power adapters are thin and light, while an updated power inverter shares a compact design optimized for travel. All products feature USB connectivity to USB-powered devices like the RIMÂ® Blackberry, PalmÂ® Treo and MotorolaÂ® RAZR. The collection lets users select from solutions that work at home, in the car or on the plane—making it easy and convenient to power notebook PCs, mobile phones and USB devices on the go.

The Kensington "Power It" line additions include the Auto Power Inverter with USB Power Port (SKU K38022), Portable Power Pack for Mobile Devices (SKU K38021), Wall Ultra Portable Notebook Power Adapter (SKU K33336) and Wall/Auto/Air Ultra Portable Notebook Power Adapter (SKU K33197).

Product Availability

The new Kensington products will be available for pre-order at Amazon.com and Kensington.com starting on September 17, 2007, and at other major retailers in late September.