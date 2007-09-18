Kensington LiquidFM Transmitters Seek Clearest Channels, Transmit Track Names and More

Today Kensington introduced its LiquidFM line of FM transmitters. The top tier products have QuickSeek, the technology the company first launched in May: with the touch of a button, it will find the three cleanest frequencies for you to set your radio on. The LiquidFM Deluxe for iPod ($99) will not only transmit the music to your car stereo, but the artist and track names, which show up on any RDS-compatible car radio.
The standard LiquidFM for iPod will cost $79, and will have everything but the QuickSeek and cool text transmitter. (Frankly, I think I'd spend the extra $20—even if you don't have an RDS radio, you never know if your rental car will, and FM transmitters are best for rentals anyhow.)
Naturally, in addition to the iPod transmitters (which of course charge the players through the 30-pin connector), Kensington has two products for other MP3 players. The LiquidFM Plus for MP3 Players ($69) has both 3.5mm and 2.5mm jacks for recent music-playing cell phones, and the QuickSeek technology for finding the clearest channels. But its extra trick is a "pass-through" USB jack on its cable that can be used to charge your phone or MP3 player.
At the bottom rung, there's the LiquidFM for MP3 Players ($49), with every Plus feature except the QuickSeek and the USB jack.From the fact sheet:
The Kensington LiquidFM(TM) Deluxe for iPod (SKU K33424US), LiquidFM for iPod (SKU K33411US), LiquidFM Plus for MP3 Players (SKU K33408US) and LiquidFM for MP3 Players (SKU K33383US) will be available for pre-order at Amazon.com and Kensington.com starting September 17, 2007 and at major retailers including Apple stores, Best Buy, Circuit City, Comp USA, Dell and Fry's, starting in late September.