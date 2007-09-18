Kensington Introduces sd200v Video USB Dock and Other Notebook Accessories

Kensington's new $139 sd200v is a single hub that can manage your keyboard, mouse, printer and iPod, plus speakers, microphone and even a VGA monitor, all tied to your laptop by a single USB hub. The catch is that the DualView DisplayLink USB video connection is Windows-only, and it's not likely to be high on performance. Still, only having to unplug one cable when you're on the go is a huge boon.

At the same time, Kensington has introduced two notebook stands: one with the remarkably descriptive name Notebook Stand with USB Hub, and the other, the slightly cooler Easy Riser Cooling Notebook Stand, shown in the gallery. Pricing TBD on those.

Here's an excerpt from the press release: