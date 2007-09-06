JVC's LCD Reaction Time Shootout

JVC showed us an impressive demo of its 120Hz "Clear Motion Drive II" tech on its Procision (yes, that's the way these guys spell it) line of LCD monitors announced a couple of months ago and shipping this month. JVC lined up its 47-inch LT-47X898 (second from the right) against 120Hz contenders from Sony (at left), Toshiba (third in the row) and Sharp (on the end). Here you can plainly see the JVC monitor responding quicker to a controller of this Madden 08 football game on a Sony PS3. It's beating the other three, but only by a couple of frames. But still, when you're hard-core gaming, every frame counts.

JVC showed a second demo that was also impressive, demonstrating how its 120Hz interpolation can smooth out artifacts in an image. JVC's now in its second generation of this double-framed 120Hz goodness, where they actually create extra frames in between each of the normal 60 frames, estimating where objects would be in between and literally creating something out of nothing.

While it's hard to show it on this crappy YouTube-quality video, there was a noticeable difference between the brands, all of which were running 120Hz frames, especially in scenes with lots of movement. Of course, in this demo JVC's TV looked the smoothest by far. Whether this demo is rigged or not (and that wouldn't be that hard to do), this 120Hz capability is getting to be a must-have feature.

