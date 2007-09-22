Junk Robot Makes Us Crazy, Definitely

If you can sit through this Theramin-tinged cacophonous din, you might just start to appreciate this pile of junk and household detritus playing the erstwhile wonderful Gnarls Barkley song, "Crazy." Brooklyn's Ranjit Bhatnagar created this junkbot and Theramin combo, whose sound felt almost to us like some sort of hypnotic Indian chant. We're especially fond of the frog who's responsible for the rhythmic clunking noise, and we also dig those Stoned Wheat Thins crackers, which incidentally, don't get you stoned. But that sound. Does that make me crazy? Does that make me crazy? Possibly. [boingboing]